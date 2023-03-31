John Fetterman ‘Excited’ to Get to Work as He’s Discharged From Hospital
‘HAPPY TO BE HOME’
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) announced Friday he has been discharged from a Maryland hospital where he’d been receiving treatment for depression. The senator’s hospital stay spanned six weeks, but his office says a doctor determined his depression is in remission. “I am so happy to be home,” Fetterman posted to Twitter, along with a picture of himself giving a thumbs up in his signature sweats. “I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs.” Fetterman’s office said last month that he’d struggled with depression ever since he suffered a stroke last year, just before he edged out Dr. Mehmet Oz to join the Senate. According to the Cleveland Clinic, between 10 to 27 percent of people who suffer a stroke struggle with depression afterwards.