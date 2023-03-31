CHEAT SHEET
    John Fetterman ‘Excited’ to Get to Work as He’s Discharged From Hospital

    ‘HAPPY TO BE HOME’

    Sen. John Fetterman announced Friday he's been discharged from the hospital.

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) announced Friday he has been discharged from a Maryland hospital where he’d been receiving treatment for depression. The senator’s hospital stay spanned six weeks, but his office says a doctor determined his depression is in remission. “I am so happy to be home,” Fetterman posted to Twitter, along with a picture of himself giving a thumbs up in his signature sweats. “I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs.” Fetterman’s office said last month that he’d struggled with depression ever since he suffered a stroke last year, just before he edged out Dr. Mehmet Oz to join the Senate. According to the Cleveland Clinic, between 10 to 27 percent of people who suffer a stroke struggle with depression afterwards.

