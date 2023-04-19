John Fetterman’s Depression Made Him ‘Firmly Indifferent to Living’

Read it at People
In an exclusive interview with People published Wednesday, Sen. John Fetterman (D-P.A.) opened up about his hospitalization to seek treatment for his depression. “The conversation I had with my team and my family is that I’ve got to do something or it could end in the most awful way,” Fetterman told People. The magazine asked if the senator was alluding to self-harm: “I realized that that could be an option. I wasn’t thinking about self-harm, but I was firmly indifferent to living,” he said.