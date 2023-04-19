WATCH: John Fetterman Trolls Conspiracy Theorists With Body Double Video
BEING JOHN FALCOVICH
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Tuesday took a shot at the “fringy fringies” who came up with the baseless conspiracy theory that he was replaced with a body double to explain why he looked slightly different in photographs taken before and after he suffered a stroke last May. In a vertical video posted to his Twitter, Fetterman calls the theory “just crazy,” before the video cuts to “another” Fetterman walking through the front door. “Yo, dude, John, what event am I supposed to be doing this afternoon?” the supposed copy of Fetterman asks. The senator replies: “Dude. Really?” Both Fettermans—the Fettermen, perhaps—then shrug at the camera. The video was posted a day after the Pennsylvania lawmaker made his return to the Senate following a two-month absence to receive treatment for depression.