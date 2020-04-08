John Prine’s Wife After His Death From COVID-19: ‘Take This Virus Seriously’
Country-folk singer and songwriter John Prine’s wife released a statement following the death of her husband from the coronavirus, advising people to not brush off the disease’s dangers. “My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC,” Fiona Whelan Prine wrote in a statement, according to Variety. “We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time—and to so many other families across the world.” The 73-year-old singer died on Tuesday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after he “could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body,” she said. According to Whelan Prine, she sat by his bed during his final hours and said she would “be forever grateful for that opportunity.” “John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share,” she wrote.