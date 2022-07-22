Johnny Depp Appeals the $2 Million He Owes Amber Heard
HEARD IT ALL BEFORE
Johnny Depp has now appealed the $2 million he owes his ex-wife Amber Heard from their rollercoaster defamation trial last month, according to court documents. His lawyers told the New York Post he’s filing the notice of appeal because the day before, Heard appealed the $10 million a court impose on her in Virginia after she was found to have defamed Depp in a Washington Post Op-Ed by claiming she was a domestic abuse survivor. The attorneys added that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor even feels the pair should move on and heal from the trial, and he is only appealing because he wants the court to consider both sides. The money Depp was ordered to pay Heard—five times less than she owes him—was awarded to the Aquaman actress after the jury found a comment from one of Depp’s lawyers was false and damaging to her.