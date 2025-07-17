Jon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Calling Epstein Mess a ‘Hoax’

“I understand what he’s doing,” Jon Stewart said of Trump’s decision to start ranting and raving about what he has deemed the Jeffrey Epstein “hoax.”

Stewart shared his theory on a new episode of his Weekly Show podcast that Trump’s trying to cloud the legitimacy of the Epstein files because he knows he would likely be implicated by their release. “There’s not that many people who are on video dancing with Jeffrey Epstein, and with his arm around him, and on the plane as the president of the United States,” he remarked.

But Trump’s attempts at deflecting from the situation are floundering, Stewart said. “He’s doing the whole, ‘It’s just like Hunter’s laptop’” and “‘Why are we still talking about that anyway?’” he went on. “Just f---ing prosecute the people that are prosecutable and let’s be done with this.”

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump called suspicion over the closing of the Epstein case “a big hoax started by Democrats” this week and railed against his own supporters, calling them “stupid” and “weaklings” for not dropping the matter. The harsh words have only fueled speculation that there’s information being intentionally withheld from the public after the DOJ declared the Epstein case closed and his administration backtracked on Pam Bondi’s claim that there was a list of his alleged clients on her desk earlier this year.

As Trump’s base was activated by the story and believed he would release bombshell information about it once he took office, the sudden change in course has caused some of his loyalists to push back—creating internal strife in MAGA world. The fissure, perhaps for the first time, has figures on both the left and right asking the same questions of Trump’s government.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein attend a Victoria's Secret Angels event sponsored by Rogers & Cowan at the club Duvet on 21st Street in New York City, New York on April 9, 1997. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Case in point, Stewart made a rare overlapping comment with former Trump bestie Elon Musk on Thursday. “I’m sure Ghislaine Maxwell’s in jail going, ‘So what am I in jail for again?’” he said on the show, which was taped the same day Musk made similar comments on X.

In the Tesla CEO’s latest online tirade against Trump, he sarcastically called it “amazing” that Epstein’s convicted accomplice is “in federal prison for a hoax.”