Jon Stewart: This Is the ‘Only Way’ Donald Trump Escapes Jeffrey Epstein

Jon Stewart thinks he knows President Donald Trump’s plan to escape any lasting repercussions to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Trump has faced weeks of backlash from his own supporters after failing to deliver his promises on the alleged Epstein client list, and is now facing intense scrutiny that he himself is named in the Epstein files.

“The only way that this guy wiggles out of this one is if, for some reason, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell swears under oath that Trump had nothing to do with it,” Stewart said in his Monday monologue.

“But why would she do that?” Stewart asked.

Stewart showed a clip of Trump at a press conference Monday, in which a reporter asked him if he had any intentions of pardoning Maxwell.

Trump gave the ominous response, “Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon.”

Trump’s answer played into the fears that he may be making a hidden pardon deal with Maxwell to avoid further Epstein scrutiny.

David Aronberg, a former aide to Attorney General Pam Bondi, speculated Thursday that the Trump administration could promise Maxwell a pardon “if she comes out and says that the president was... not involved in any criminal activity.”

This is the course of events Stewart implied might happen, as part of his theory that Trump is like the roadrunner and Democrats are like Wile E. Coyote.

“The Democrats thought they had Trump with the felony convictions. They thought they had Trump with the Access Hollywood tape, but every time, he got away,” Stewart noted.

Stewart pointed out the other tactic Trump seems to be using to escape any Epstein repercussions: distraction.

“Until the pardon happens, there is other stuff Trump can do,” Stewart said. “President Trump went on Truth Social last night and said that Beyoncé, Oprah, and Vice President Kamala Harris should all be prosecuted for receiving or giving endorsement money during the last election.”