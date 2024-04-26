Jordan Klepper Declares Donald Trump ‘The King of Pettiness’

That Donald Trump has a tendency toward pettiness is hardly surprising to those who have been paying attention to the former president’s antics in recent years. (See Exhibits A, B, C, D, and E.) But a late-night outburst on Wednesday attacking Bill Barr has The Daily Show correspondent and this week’s co-host Jordan Klepper declaring the former president the official “King of Pettiness.”

Though Trump spent most of Thursday in a New York City courtroom (again) for his hush money trial, Klepper’s co-host Ronny Chieng said that it wasn’t all bad news for the former president. “After months of calling him unfit for office, Trump’s former attorney general Bill Barr said he’s voting for him anyway,” Chieng shared. “And Trump responded with as much grace as you’d expect.”

Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Trump posted the following message to Truth Social:

“Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ (New York Post!). Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement. Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!”

Klepper couldn’t help but be amused by the former president, who he called “the king of pettiness.”

“I am positive in an alt universe Trump was a sorority president just dripping with shade,” Klepper continued. “Like, ‘Wow, Bill. I love that bikini. You’re so brave to be wearing that. You go girl!”

If running for President of the United States fails to work out for Trump again, he could always see if Kappa Kappa Gamma is hiring.