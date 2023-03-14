Missing Texas Teen Found Locked in Man’s Shed 1,000 Miles Away, Cops Say
RESCUED
A 13-year-old girl who vanished from Dallas nearly two weeks ago was found locked in a shed in North Carolina more than 1,000 miles away after she was kidnapped by a man she met online, authorities said. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said it had been contacted about the case on Friday evening by the FBI, which had determined a man, identified as 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, had been chatting with the girl on a social media chat platform. The teen’s mother told WFAA that Camacho and her daughter had been communicating online for “months” prior to her disappearance. According to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, “The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and [Camacho] enticed her to leave home where he picked her up” in the Dallas area. After the FBI alert, Davidson authorities “had eyes on” a residence belonging to Camacho “within 10 minutes,” Capt. Stephanie Murphy said. “Everything moved fairly quickly after that.” Camacho faces eight felony charges, including rape, children abduction, and human trafficking. He is being held on a $1.2 million bond.