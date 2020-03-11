Josie Harris, Mother of Floyd Mayweather’s Children, Found Dead in Car in Los Angeles

Read it at TMZ
Josie Harris, the mother of three of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather’s children, was found dead in her car just outside Los Angeles, TMZ reported on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that they responded to the death of a woman at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday on the 25700 block of Oak Meadow Drive in Valencia, a neighborhood in Santa Clarita. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the homicide bureau responded, they have listed it as a “death investigation.” TMZ reported that 40-year-old Harris was found unresponsive in her car and there did not appear to be any foul play. Mayweather was convicted of violently attacking Harris in 2010 and later served two months in prison.