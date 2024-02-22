Journalist Indicted on Conspiracy Charges in Alleged Fox News Hack
SAGA CONTINUES
Journalist Tim Burke was arrested Thursday morning and indicted on charges related to the alleged hacking of behind-the-scenes Fox News videos in the aftermath of Tucker Carlson leaving the network last year. Burke, 45, was taken into custody in Tampa, the Tampa Bay Times reported, and is scheduled to appear in federal court there this afternoon. The Times reports that he faces one count of conspiracy, six counts of accessing a protected computer without authorization, and seven counts of intercepting or disclosing wire, oral or electronic communications. Burke operates his own media and political consulting company, Burke Communications, and has amassed a significant following on social media. He previously worked for The Daily Beast and Deadspin, where he was among a team of reporters that broke the Manti Te’o girlfriend hoax story in 2013. Burke is married to Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak, who defended him in a statement sent to the Times. “I am confident in my husband’s innocence, and I support him completely,” the statement read. “I will not be making additional statements regarding this matter.”