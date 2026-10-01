Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Judge Gives Rick Ross Brutal Reality Check

HUMBLED
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.26 4:06PM EDT 
Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick attend Rick Ross "Set In Stone" Album Listening Party on July 15, 2026, in New York City.
Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick attend Rick Ross "Set In Stone" Album Listening Party on July 15, 2026, in New York City. Johnny Nunez/Johnny Nunez, WireImage

Rick Ross, 50, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, appeared in court Thursday morning following a Wednesday arrest on domestic violence charges. Judge Mindy Glazer gave Ross a brutal reality check, saying, “I have no idea who you are,” after attorney Bradley Horenstein asked if the rapper’s release could be “expedited,” citing his fame and concerns for his safety in jail. Glazer said Ross would be treated “just like everybody else here.” The rapper was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on Thursday on two battery charges. Ross turned himself in after ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, 39, accused the rapper of physical abuse. Kendrick shared photos of what appeared to be a swollen lip on social media, alleging Ross had injured her, and wrote, “He saw a punching bag.” She added: “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will.” Kendrick and Ross were first publicly linked in August 2025.

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Read it at TMZ

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2
Congresswoman Gives Birth as She Faces 17 Years in Prison
LABOR BEFORE LIBERTY
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.26 3:23PM EDT 
Rep. LaMonica McIver gives birth to her second daughter while facing up to 17 years in federal prison.
Rep. LaMonica McIver gives birth to her second daughter while facing up to 17 years in federal prison. X App/Screenshot

Democratic New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver, 40, posted about the birth of her second daughter on Thursday amid a court battle over an alleged assault of an ICE officer. Prosecutors claim McIver “slammed her forearm” into an immigration officer and used her forearms to “forcibly strike” another in order to block the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka in May 2025. McIver was charged in a federal indictment with three counts of assaulting, resisting, and forcibly impeding or interfering with federal law enforcement officers. She pled not guilty and tried to dismiss the indictment, saying she was conducting a congressional oversight visit with other officials at an immigration facility. Her legal team claimed her actions were protected under legislative immunity, but a federal appeals court rejected her bid to dismiss the case. She is now facing up to 17 years of potential prison time. McIver and her husband Khalif Thomas already have a 10-year-old daughter named Zaya. As she waits to be called back into court, she posted on X, “We just welcomed our beautiful baby girl, and words can’t describe how blessed my family feels. Being a mom is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I’m beyond grateful… 💕💕.” Two days before, she also revealed on X that she wasn’t going to let the threat of prison derail how she wants to live her life.

Read it at People

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Upgrade Your Kitchen Before the Holidays With This Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set
ONLY PANS
Scouted Staff
Published 10.01.26 5:09PM EDT 
Circulon ScratchDefense nonstick cookware set arranged on a white marble countertop against a gray subway tile backsplash, with a straining lid, mushrooms, red chili peppers, and a striped kitchen towel.
Circulon

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Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.

This complete set includes all the kitchen essentials you need: two saucepans with straining lids, one sauté pan with lid and convenient helper handle, one stockpot with lid, and three frying pans (8.5, 10, and 12 inches).

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Each piece is made with aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary non-stick pans. The triple-layer surface delivers unparalleled durability, eliminating scratching, sticking, and flaking. During testing, the pans withstood 350,000 scrapes from a five-pound metal spatula. They are also oven-safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F) and are dishwasher-safe—a must for holiday hosting.

The best part? Circulon’s Thanksgiving prep sale is live right now. The more you buy, the more you save: score 15 percent off $150+, 20 percent off $250+, and 30 percent off $350+. That means you can get this twelve-piece set for just $280, with free shipping, too.

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3
Mayor of French Town Bans Residents From Getting Sick
GET WELL SOON
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.26 3:55PM EDT 
Doctors in an intensive care unit in Colmar, France, December 15, 2021.
Doctors in an intensive care unit in Colmar, France, December 15, 2021. Yves Herman/REUTERS

Marmande, a town in rural south-western France, has officially banned residents from getting sick. Mayor Joël Hocquelet’s declaration says it is “forbidden” to be ill within the town’s limits and advises anyone who suspects they may be coming down with something to “take the necessary steps to postpone it to a later date.” But residents don’t need to worry: the absurd new rule isn’t legally enforceable. Instead, it’s meant to call attention to the local hospital, which may face cutbacks due to financial difficulties. Services like cardiology and diabetology could be axed, forcing residents to travel to the next closest hospital, nearly 95 kilometers away. Hocquelet isn’t the first French official to take such a drastic measure. Nine mayors in rural France banned sickness in 2020 and, in 2019, one town even forbade residents from dying on weekends to highlight the region’s shortage of medical professionals.

Read it at The Local

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4
Reality Star’s Husband Dead at 58
SECOND TRAGIC LOSS
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.26 11:12AM EDT 
Von Scales and Trina Braxton attending the 6th Annual Urban One Honors
Von Scales and Trina Braxton attending the 6th Annual Urban One Honors Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One

Reality star Trina Braxton’s husband, Von Scales, has died at 58. A family representative confirmed Scales’ death to TMZ, saying, “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.” Although an official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, sources close to the family said Scales had been battling heart-related problems before he died around 2 a.m. on Thursday in Atlanta, near where the couple lived. The couple married in 2019, a year after 51-year-old Trina’s ex-husband Gabriel Solis died of cancer. She was married to Solis from 2003 until their divorce in 2015. The family’s reality TV show, Braxton Family Values, featured the wedding. Trina is the younger sister of R&B singing icon Toni Braxton, 58. The two performed together in their 90s singing group, The Braxtons, along with their other sisters, Traci, Towanda, and Tamar.

Read it at TMZ

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This Smart Scale Tracks Body Fat, Water Weight, and Lean Muscle Mass at Home
SCALE UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 09.28.26 6:30PM EDT 
Published 09.28.26 6:21PM EDT 
Hume Health Body Pod
Hume Health.

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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.

It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.

Hume Body Pod
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Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.

The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.

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5
Why Trump Will Do Anything to Avoid Losing
DESPERATE MEASURES
Michael Wolff
Published 10.01.26 12:05PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Politics is characterized most by losing. Nobody always wins. The most reliable winners are those most afraid of losing. There is neither humility nor democracy without losing. But Trump is a “winner.” Were he to be a loser, he would not be a winner, and therefore not exist. There would be no Donald Trump. Because this is a matter of his very being, he would necessarily do anything to not lose. And yet by most estimates, he is facing what could be overwhelming losses in the November midterms. Unlike most other political winners, who continually weigh the popularity of their positions and distance themselves from the unpopular ones, Trump doubles down on his. To do otherwise, to submit to polls or criticism, would make him… a loser. Rather than alter his positions, he has, instead, moved more aggressively than any other president to help ensure his structural advantage in the election. While both Congress and the courts have continually rebuffed his most radical plans, he’s made it clear that he will do anything short of a constitutional crisis to hold his majority, or at least lessen the extent of its loss. And the country is about to find out what “anything” really means.

Get the full story before anyone else. Subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for exclusive commentary on Donald Trump, power, and the midterms.

Read it at Substack

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6
Renee Good’s Family Sues U.S. Government Over ICE Killing
‘WE WILL NOT WAIT ANY LONGER’
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.01.26 12:47PM EDT 
Donna and Brent Ganger, the mother and brother of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by agents in Minneapolis, embrace after US House and Senate Democrats held a forum to hear testimony from them and other family members of people killed as a result of fatal shootings by federal immigration agents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., US, September 22, 2026.
Donna and Brent Ganger, the mother and brother of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by agents in Minneapolis, embrace after US House and Senate Democrats held a forum to hear testimony from them and other family members of people killed as a result of fatal shootings by federal immigration agents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The family of Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this year, has filed two federal civil lawsuits alleging wrongful death and excessive force. The first complaint names the United States as the defendant and alleges wrongful death, battery, assault, false imprisonment, and negligence. The second suit names Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Good, as well as several federal officials, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights and an unconstitutional and excessive use of force. The lawsuits come days after Renee Good’s mother and brother, Donna and Brent Ganger, testified before Congress about her killing. “Our family has waited, our country has waited, and we will not wait any longer. The time is absolutely now for accountability for the deep damage done by ICE and others,” Brent Ganger said.

Read it at The New York Times

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7
Terrifying Whale Attack Sinks Yacht and Leaves Sailors Stranded
WHALE OF A TIME
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.01.26 12:43PM EDT 
New Zealand Defence Force
New Zealand Defence Force

Four sailors were forced into a battle for survival after being attacked by a whale. They were traveling in the South Pacific aboard the 52-foot Tai Tam on Thursday, around 250 miles north of Norfolk Island, when they encountered a pod of sperm whales that cracked their hull. “There was sort of a loud thud. The whole boat was pushed sideways,” Jemma Cooper, an Australian who had been at the wheel at the time, told AFP. “We looked out to our port side, and there were six to eight, a pod, of whales there. So then it became clear that that’s what it was,” she added, having noted that she’d seen a brown discoloration in the water. “It was pretty immediately evident it was very serious,” her husband, Jeremy Cooper, who had been sleeping below deck, said. “All the steering gear was smashed on the starboard side, and there was a significant amount of water coming in,” he told the same news agency. They were forced to declare a Mayday and spent hours bailing out water as they waited for rescue, but eventually had to transfer into their liferaft. By the time the 470-foot container ship MV Sofrana Surville rescued them, Tai Tam had slipped below the waves.

New Zealand Defence Force
The yacht eventually slipped under the waves. New Zealand Defence Force
Read it at CBS News

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8
Rapper Arrested on Disturbing Charges
‘HE SAW A PUNCHING BAG’
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 10.01.26 12:05PM EDT 
Rick Ross and his girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, in June 2026.
Rick Ross and his girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, in June 2026. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Rapper Rick Ross, 50, has been arrested on domestic violence charges, according to local police. Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail at 6:10 a.m. local time on Thursday on two battery charges. One of the allegations involves battery by strangulation; the other is a misdemeanor count of battery. Both charges are classified as domestic violence offenses in jail records. Miami-Dade jail and court records list Ross’ bond at $6,000. Authorities have released few details about the allegations or identified the person involved. The arrest comes days after Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, 39, publicly accused the rapper of physical abuse. Kendrick shared photos of what appeared to be a swollen lip, alleging Ross had injured her, and wrote, “He saw a punching bag.” She added: “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will.” Kendrick and Ross have been linked since at least August 2025. Ross, who has never been married, has five children. His daughter Toie, born in 2002, is his first and only daughter with W.A.G.s to Riches star Lastonia Leviston. In 2005, he had a son, William, with ex Tia Kemp. He also has three children with ex-girlfriend Briana Camille: Berkeley, born in 2017; Billion, born in 2018; and Bliss, born in 2020.

Read it at The Guardian

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Plot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your Appetite and Boost Energy
FORGET THE MUNCHIES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.26 4:33PM EDT 
TribeTokes Fit and Focused Gummies
TribeTokes.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.

According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.

TribeTokes Fit & Focused THC-Free THCv Gummies
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TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.

Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.

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9
‘The West Wing’ Star Teases Show’s Reboot
WINGING IT
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.01.26 10:29AM EDT 
Published 10.01.26 10:28AM EDT 
'West Wing' actors, writers, and producers gather for a group photo backstage at the 52nd Emmy Awards Show.
'West Wing' actors, writers, and producers gather for a group photo backstage at the 52nd Emmy Awards Show. Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford, 66, said he’s trying to get the show’s creator Aaron Sorkin, 65, to work on a reboot. “I’ll work him, I’ll work him,” he said when asked about getting Sorkin to commit as Whitford’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled, which sparked a small cast reunion. He then told Variety on Wednesday he envisions a “limited series of some kind.” The seven-season juggernaut won 27 Emmy Awards for Sorkin’s fast-paced, high-brow writing. Sorkin started the reboot rumor by saying he was inspired to write more episodes while attending the show’s 25th anniversary at the White House in 2024. Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Mary McCormack, and Josh Malina all attended Whitford’s star unveiling, where Hill said he wonders about the show’s place in a highly polarized world, but it could work if Sorkin’s involved. “Things are so outlandish, I don’t know how you dramatize any of that. With him writing, it would be a lovely thing to hopefully steer the collective consciousness of our society back toward humanity and connectivity and understanding.”

Read it at Variety

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10
United Passenger Dies After Terrifying Midflight Emergency
AIR TRAGEDY
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.01.26 6:12AM EDT 
United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft spotted flying on final approach for landing at London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner wide body passenger airplane has the registration tail number N26970 and is powered by 2x GE Genx-1b74/75 jet engines. United is a major US airline carrier with headquarters and main hub base at Chicago, USA with a fleet of 967 planes ranking on of the largest airlines in the world, member of Star Alliance aviation group. The airliner arrives from Los Angeles LAX as flight UA923. London, England, UK on September 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A United Airlines passenger has died after falling sick on a flight with his family. A witness said the man’s skin turned “deep purple” and he became unresponsive about six-and-a-half hours into the journey from Tokyo to Denver on Tuesday, forcing the Boeing 787-9 to divert to Seattle, TMZ reported. The crew reported an onboard medical emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Three firefighters traveling as passengers rushed to help, administering oxygen and intravenous fluids as the aircraft headed for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Paramedics met the plane—which was carrying 245 passengers and 12 crew—after it landed, and the flight later continued to Denver. TMZ said Wednesday that the passenger had died and his body was transferred to the King County Medical Examiner.

Read it at TMZ

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