Judge Gives Rick Ross Brutal Reality Check
Rick Ross, 50, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, appeared in court Thursday morning following a Wednesday arrest on domestic violence charges. Judge Mindy Glazer gave Ross a brutal reality check, saying, “I have no idea who you are,” after attorney Bradley Horenstein asked if the rapper’s release could be “expedited,” citing his fame and concerns for his safety in jail. Glazer said Ross would be treated “just like everybody else here.” The rapper was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on Thursday on two battery charges. Ross turned himself in after ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, 39, accused the rapper of physical abuse. Kendrick shared photos of what appeared to be a swollen lip on social media, alleging Ross had injured her, and wrote, “He saw a punching bag.” She added: “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will.” Kendrick and Ross were first publicly linked in August 2025.
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