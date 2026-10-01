Rapper Arrested on Disturbing Charges

The family of Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this year, has filed two federal civil lawsuits alleging wrongful death and excessive force. The first complaint names the United States as the defendant and alleges wrongful death, battery, assault, false imprisonment, and negligence. The second suit names Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Good, as well as several federal officials, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights and an unconstitutional and excessive use of force. The lawsuits come days after Renee Good’s mother and brother, Donna and Brent Ganger, testified before Congress about her killing. “Our family has waited, our country has waited, and we will not wait any longer. The time is absolutely now for accountability for the deep damage done by ICE and others,” Brent Ganger said.
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- 1Renee Good’s Family Sues U.S. Government Over ICE Killing‘WE WILL NOT WAIT ANY LONGER’The 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis in January.
- 2Reality Star’s Husband Dead at 58SECOND TRAGIC LOSSThe TV star and R&B singer’s first husband died a year before her second marriage in 2019.
Shop with ScoutedThis “Facial in a Bottle” Replaces Half Your Skincare ShelfLESS IS MORELove Indus’ award-winning Amrutini Double Serum targets fine lines, texture, and dilated pores in just two simple steps.
- 3Terrifying Whale Attack Sinks Yacht Leaving Sailors StrandedWHALE OF A TIMETheir trip ended in disaster.
- 4Rapper Arrested on Disturbing Charges‘HE SAW A PUNCHING BAG’The rapper was arrested on domestic violence charges.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 5‘The West Wing’ Star Teases Show’s RebootWINGING ITThe show’s creator says he has been inspired to write new episodes.
- 6United Passenger Dies After Terrifying Midflight EmergencyAIR TRAGEDYThe Tokyo-to-Denver flight diverted as fellow passengers fought to save the man.
- 7Man Trapped Under Boulder Uses Headphones to Save His LifeROCK BOTTOMA boulder rolled over the 28-year-old, leaving him trapped.
- 8Hollywood Star Secretly Marries in Private CeremonyME, MYSELF & WIFEThe marriage marks the star’s third trip down the aisle.
Shop with ScoutedThis Smart Scale Tracks Weight, Body Fat, and Muscle MassSCALE UPThe Hume Body Pod is the ultimate fitness companion.
- 9Death Row Inmate Survives Two Lethal InjectionsSTILL ALIVEChrista Pike was sentenced to death in 1996.
- 102 Killed in Horrific Medical Helicopter CrashCHOPPER HORROREmergency crews rushed to the Pacific after a life-saving flight turned into a catastrophe.
Reality star Trina Braxton’s husband, Von Scales, has died at 58. A family representative confirmed Scales’ death to TMZ, saying, “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.” Although an official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, sources close to the family said Scales had been battling heart-related problems before he died around 2 a.m. on Thursday in Atlanta, near where the couple lived. The couple married in 2019, a year after 51-year-old Trina’s ex-husband Gabriel Solis died of cancer. She was married to Solis from 2003 until their divorce in 2015. The family’s reality TV show, Braxton Family Values, featured the wedding. Trina is the younger sister of R&B singing icon Toni Braxton, 58. The two performed together in their 90s singing group, The Braxtons, along with their other sisters, Traci, Towanda, and Tamar.
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While there are certainly merits to committing to a multi-step skincare routine (the ritual, the “me” time, etc.), doing 10 steps is simply not necessary to improve your skin. Sure, if you enjoy the process, there’s no need to give it up, but if you’re aiming to streamline your routine, save both time and money, and clear out some precious shelf space, Love Indus’ top-rated Amrutini Double Serum set may be just what you’re looking for. Dubbed a “facial in a bottle,” the two-step system combines two of the brand’s bestselling formulas: the Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops Serum and the Amrutini Transforming Serum. Together, the formulas help fortify the skin barrier (making the duo especially appealing for retinoid users), lock in hydration, target loss of elasticity, and boost luminosity without overwhelming sensitive skin.
The Dewdrops serum, which was recently nominated for a QVC Customer Choice Award, is infused with plumping hyaluronic acid, liquefied muga silk to help firm and contour, and ashwagandha to soothe redness and irritation. The Amrutini Transforming Serum takes things a step further, helping seal in hydration and support the skin barrier with a cocktail of line-smoothing peptides, brightening niacinamide, and moisture-locking squalane. Add a cleanser (and, of course, SPF during the day), and you’ve got yourself a refreshingly low-maintenance routine.
According to the brand, 96 percent of users saw improved skin elasticity, while 97 percent reported improved pore appearance and dullness after using the two formulas for four weeks. Customers seem to agree, with several reviewers saying the duo has replaced their more extensive, multi-step skincare routines. “Two of the best face serums I have used hands down,” one five-star reviewer notes. “After moving to the UK, my skin became rather dry, and nothing I did really kept it moisturized. The luxurious feel of your skin even hours later is just delicious, and I feel it’s actually cleared up and brightened up my face.” Reviewers also note that both formulas play well under makeup and SPF, without the dreaded pilling or creasing. “I’ve been using it twice a day, and within a week my skin looks more hydrated and has a kind of lit-from-within shine I hadn’t seen from other serums,” another shopper says. “It layers beautifully and doesn’t fight my SPF or makeup.”
If you’re looking to pare down an expensive, overcrowded skincare collection without abandoning your anti-aging and hydration goals altogether, consider this multitasking duo instead.
Four sailors were forced into a battle for survival after being attacked by a whale. They were traveling in the South Pacific aboard the 52-foot Tai Tam on Thursday, around 250 miles north of Norfolk Island, when they encountered a pod of sperm whales that cracked their hull. “There was sort of a loud thud. The whole boat was pushed sideways,” Jemma Cooper, an Australian who had been at the wheel at the time, told AFP. “We looked out to our port side, and there were six to eight, a pod, of whales there. So then it became clear that that’s what it was,” she added, having noted that she’d seen a brown discoloration in the water. “It was pretty immediately evident it was very serious,” her husband, Jeremy Cooper, who had been sleeping below deck, said. “All the steering gear was smashed on the starboard side, and there was a significant amount of water coming in,” he told the same news agency. They were forced to declare a Mayday and spent hours bailing out water as they waited for rescue, but eventually had to transfer into their liferaft. By the time the 470-foot container ship MV Sofrana Surville rescued them, Tai Tam had slipped below the waves.
Rapper Arrested on Disturbing Charges
Rapper Rick Ross, 50, has been arrested on domestic violence charges, according to local police. Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail at 6:10 a.m. local time on Thursday on two battery charges. One of the allegations involves battery by strangulation; the other is a misdemeanor count of battery. Both charges are classified as domestic violence offenses in jail records. Miami-Dade jail and court records list Ross’ bond at $6,000. Authorities have released few details about the allegations or identified the person involved. The arrest comes days after Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, 39, publicly accused the rapper of physical abuse. Kendrick shared photos of what appeared to be a swollen lip, alleging Ross had injured her, and wrote, “He saw a punching bag.” She added: “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will.” Kendrick and Ross have been linked since at least August 2025. Ross, who has never been married, has five children. His daughter Toie, born in 2002, is his first and only daughter with W.A.G.s to Riches star Lastonia Leviston. In 2005, he had a son, William, with ex Tia Kemp. He also has three children with ex-girlfriend Briana Camille: Berkeley, born in 2017; Billion, born in 2018; and Bliss, born in 2020.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford, 66, said he’s trying to get the show’s creator Aaron Sorkin, 65, to work on a reboot. “I’ll work him, I’ll work him,” he said when asked about getting Sorkin to commit as Whitford’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled, which sparked a small cast reunion. He then told Variety on Wednesday he envisions a “limited series of some kind.” The seven-season juggernaut won 27 Emmy Awards for Sorkin’s fast-paced, high-brow writing. Sorkin started the reboot rumor by saying he was inspired to write more episodes while attending the show’s 25th anniversary at the White House in 2024. Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Mary McCormack, and Josh Malina all attended Whitford’s star unveiling, where Hill said he wonders about the show’s place in a highly polarized world, but it could work if Sorkin’s involved. “Things are so outlandish, I don’t know how you dramatize any of that. With him writing, it would be a lovely thing to hopefully steer the collective consciousness of our society back toward humanity and connectivity and understanding.”
A United Airlines passenger has died after falling sick on a flight with his family. A witness said the man’s skin turned “deep purple” and he became unresponsive about six-and-a-half hours into the journey from Tokyo to Denver on Tuesday, forcing the Boeing 787-9 to divert to Seattle, TMZ reported. The crew reported an onboard medical emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Three firefighters traveling as passengers rushed to help, administering oxygen and intravenous fluids as the aircraft headed for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Paramedics met the plane—which was carrying 245 passengers and 12 crew—after it landed, and the flight later continued to Denver. TMZ said Wednesday that the passenger had died and his body was transferred to the King County Medical Examiner.
A 28-year-old Oregon fisherman has survived after a large boulder rolled over him at a coastal jetty—by using his connected earbuds to summon rescuers. Joe Little was fishing alone near Astoria early Saturday when the rock he had been sitting on suddenly shifted. He tried to stop it with his feet, but slipped as the massive boulder rolled over him, trapping him below the high-tide line. Unable to escape, Little used his Bluetooth earbuds to ask Siri to call 911. Police and firefighters struggled to reach him through the treacherous rocks and eventually deployed a drone. Sgt. Dylan McCoy spotted Little within minutes, even though only parts of his body were visible. Rather than move the huge boulder, rescuers removed smaller rocks beneath him, freeing him. A Coast Guard helicopter later hoisted Little from the jetty. He remains hospitalized with severe facial injuries, including a broken jaw, and is due to undergo an eight-hour reconstructive surgery.
Actor Jim Carrey has secretly tied the knot, marrying his longtime girlfriend Min Ah in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony, according to TMZ. The couple reportedly kept the wedding private after years of quietly dating. They made their first major public appearance as a couple at the César Awards in Paris in February, where Carrey, 64, received an honorary award. During his acceptance speech, the Hollywood star publicly thanked the 32-year-old artist, calling her his “sublime companion” and telling her, “I love you, Min Ah.” Carrey has done his best to keep his personal life out of the public eye in recent years, and even considered leaving Hollywood for a quieter life. “I’m taking a break,” he told Access Hollywood in 2022. The marriage marks Carrey’s third trip down the aisle. He married actress and former Comedy Store waitress Melissa Womer in 1987. They share a daughter, Jane. In 1996, Carrey married Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star. Their marriage ended the following year.
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You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.
It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.
Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.
The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.
Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike has survived two lethal injections and is being treated in a hospital. The satanist killer was given two doses of pentobarbital at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville just before 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday. After the injection was delivered, prison officials closed the curtain to the media—but she could be heard snoring. The curtain was then reopened, and witnesses say they saw her gasping and opening her mouth a few times. The curtain was later closed again, but she could still be heard snoring at 8.53 p.m. A death penalty expert told the Associated Press it was an unprecedented failure, while Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee halted remaining executions for the rest of the year. “Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution,” Pike’s lawyers said in a statement. “We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy.” The statement said Pike was being treated at a nearby hospital. She was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Slemmer’s body was found with a pentagram carved into her chest.
A medical helicopter carrying five people crashed into the ocean off the Southern California coast, killing two of those aboard and leaving two others hospitalized while search crews hunt for a fifth missing person. The medical evacuation flight plummeted into the Pacific Ocean shortly after departing Santa Catalina Island. First responders and federal search operations descended on the scene following emergency calls made shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Los Angeles County Fire Engineer Jonathan Torres confirmed two fatalities, noting that two other survivors were pulled from the water and rushed to local hospitals on the mainland. The U.S. Coast Guard launched an urgent overnight search operation for the fifth occupant, navigating a debris field and spilled fuel in the water. The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC 135 P2 operated by Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services, was submerged in 240 feet of water about 22 miles off the mainland coast. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on X that “search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board”. Federal investigators are assembling at the scene, though REACH representatives said they are still gathering information.