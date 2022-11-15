Judge Overturns Georgia’s Six-Week Abortion Ban
UNCONSTITUTIONAL
A judge has overturned Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, ruling that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. The ruling invalidates the state-wide ban imposed in July that prohibited almost all abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. A group of doctors and advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against the state for the ban in July, arguing it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by forcing pregnancy and childbirth on women in the state. The ban was instituted after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, knocking down federal protections for abortion nationwide. Georgia’s appellate courts still have to rule on the case and could reinstate the ban, and the state could also ask for a stay in the ruling. Gov. Brian Kemp, who just won re-election, has yet to comment on the ruling.