Texas Judge Rules Unrepentant Capitol Rioter Can Vacation in Cancun
CAPITOL TO CANCUN
A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that a flower shop owner charged for her participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot can travel to Mexico. Judge Trevor McFadden approved Jenny Cudd’s request to attend a four-day work retreat in Riviera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula, deeming her not to be a flight risk despite the literal flight she would be boarding. Cudd’s motion describes the trip as “a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.” Cudd faces a litany of charges, including obstruction, aiding and abetting, multiple counts of disorderly conduct, many of them enhanced in severity by the fact that the Capitol is restricted grounds. She livestreamed her participation in the insurrection and later told a reporter, “I would absolutely do it again.”