CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Julia Fox’s Father, Brother Busted With Ghost Guns and Drugs: Report

    FAMILY MATTERS

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Julia Fox attends the New York Premiere of “The Batman.”

    Reuters/Caitlin Ochs

    The father and brother of actress Julia Fox were arrested Wednesday after cops raided their New York City home and found a variety of concerning paraphernalia—including ghost guns and the materials to create them, a variety of drugs and even bomb-making materials, the New York Post reported. In addition to the contraband, police said they found thousands of dollars worth of expensive wine. “The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills,” a spokesperson told the Post. “Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics.” Fox has described her brother as a 3D printing enthusiast in previous interviews. Neither men have any criminal history.

    Read it at New York Post