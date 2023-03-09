Julia Fox’s Father, Brother Busted With Ghost Guns and Drugs: Report
FAMILY MATTERS
The father and brother of actress Julia Fox were arrested Wednesday after cops raided their New York City home and found a variety of concerning paraphernalia—including ghost guns and the materials to create them, a variety of drugs and even bomb-making materials, the New York Post reported. In addition to the contraband, police said they found thousands of dollars worth of expensive wine. “The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills,” a spokesperson told the Post. “Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics.” Fox has described her brother as a 3D printing enthusiast in previous interviews. Neither men have any criminal history.