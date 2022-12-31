Julian Assange: Let Me Out of Jail for Vivienne Westwood Funeral

Read it at BBC
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, jailed in Britain while he fights extradition to the United States, plans to ask for permission to attend the funeral of fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who was an ardent supporter of his. “I know that Julian would want to honor her,” his wife, Stella Assange, said of Westwood, who died this week at the age of 81. The British designer visited Assange frequently during his detention and once suspended herself in a birdcage to protest his incarceration. A prison service spokesman told the BBC it was unlikely the request would be granted since Assange is not related to Westwood.