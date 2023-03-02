CHEAT SHEET
Jurors Begin Deliberations in Alex Murdaugh’s Murder Trial
After six weeks of testimony, South Carolina jurors began deliberating Thursday on whether the disgraced former lawyer murdered his wife and son in June 2021. Prosecutors allege that Murdaugh, 54, killed Maggie and Paul outside the dog kennels of their hunting estate on June 7, 2021, in a twisted attempt to hide his financial crimes. His defense, however, insists that Murdaugh is innocent and that prosecutors have no hard evidence tying Murdaugh to the murders. Murdaugh, 54, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.