Kabosu, Japanese Dog Who Inspired Global ‘Doge’ Meme, Is on Its Deathbed
SO SADNESS
The Japanese dog that inspired the internet “doge” meme and even became the face of a joke cryptocurrency is dying. Kabosu, a 17-year-old shiba inu, is suffering from leukemia and liver disease and stopped eating and drinking on Christmas Eve, its owner Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher from Sakura, announced on Instagram. Kabosu became arguably the internet’s most recognizable dog after a 2010 picture showing it with folded paws and an alarmed expression—accompanied by a fictitious inner monologue in broken English—went viral on sites including Reddit and 4Chan. Three years later saw the birth of Dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency whose backers included Elon Musk. Dogecoin traded as high as $400 before crashing; it is now trading at 71 cents.