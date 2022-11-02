Kamala Harris Set to Unveil $13B+ Support to Slash Winter Energy Costs
WARMING UP
Vice President Kamala Harris will on Wednesday announce over $13 billion in new funding to help cut energy costs this winter. The Department of Health and Human Services will provide $4.5 billion to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program which will cover “home heating costs this winter and unpaid utility bills,” the White House said in a statement, adding that the funds will “help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills.” The Department of Energy will also give $9 billion in funding to support 1.6 million households make home upgrades to lower energy bills, “including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring,” the White House added.