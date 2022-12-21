Kansas City Charter School Boots Teacher Who Used N-Word
BENCHED
A teacher in Kansas City, Missouri, has been removed after being recorded in a now-viral video using a racial slur in the classroom. The unnamed University Academy high school teacher was filmed saying the N-word in an attempt to explain reclamation. The teacher referenced “African Americans call[ing] themselves n----,” and claimed the slur was “said for the purpose of talking about empowerment.” However, some parents weren’t too thrilled and urged University Academy to act swiftly after the video spread online. In a statement to parents, a “deeply saddened and sorry” University Academy said, “The incident not only violated school policy, but also does not represent the standard of excellence we expect at the school.” The school said an independent investigation had been launched, and a plan had been made to prevent similar situations from happening.