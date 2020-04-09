Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to Sue Republican Lawmakers Who Blocked her Order Limiting Church Services

Read it at Wichita Eagle
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said Thursday she will sue the state lawmakers who blocked her executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, the Wichita Eagle reports. Republicans in the Kansas House and Senate voted Wednesday to overturn the order issued by Kelly, a Democrat, which they said infringed on religious liberties by hampering Easter services planned for Sunday. Kelly said she would seek a speedy resolution from the state’s Supreme Court, the Eagle reports, given the time-sensitive nature of the situation. Church services around the country have been linked to the spread of coronavirus, but as more states issue social distancing orders, religious meetings have also become a political battleground between Republicans and Democrats.