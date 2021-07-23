Kanye Arrives Nearly Two Hours Late for ‘Donda’ Listening Party, Then Says Nothing
‘REMAINED RELATIVELY STILL’
More than 40,000 people piled into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday night to see Kanye West drop his 10th studio album. After waiting for nearly two hours after the scheduled start time, Kanye finally appeared on the field—then said absolutely nothing as Donda played extremely loudly over the stadium’s speakers for 48 minutes. According to USA Today, Kanye “sometimes paced in a circle, sometimes trotted a few steps,” though The Wall Street Journal noted a few more actions: “For much of the night, Mr. West remained relatively still atop a white tarp in the venue, though he also kneeled at times and danced at others.” Smoke machines were pumping out a haze during the event, leaving West difficult to make out from the nosebleed seats. Some fans ridiculed a snack menu spotted at the stadium that listed sweet and salty kettle corn for $35, kosher beef franks for $40, and chicken tenders for $50. Donda is expected to be released at some point during Friday.