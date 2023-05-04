Kari Lake’s Lawyer Sanctioned Over False Election Fraud Claims
‘FALSE ASSERTIONS’
Failed Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake’s lawyer was sanctioned Thursday by the state’s Supreme Court, which cited the “unequivocally false” claims of election fraud made following Lake’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Arizona Republic. Current Gov. Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, both Democrats, originally sought to have their legal fees covered after Lake filed a “frivolous” lawsuit alleging that 35,000 ballots were “added” to Maricopa County’s total during last November’s election. Several subsequent cases have failed to prove the claims. The Arizona Supreme Court stopped short of awarding full legal fees, but requires Lake’s counsel—unnamed in the filing—to pay $2,000 for “repeating such false assertions.”