Chanel Lewis Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Queens Jogger Karina Vetrano

The man convicted of the 2016 murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday. Chanel Lewis, 22, was found guilty earlier this month of strangling and sexually abusing the 30-year-old while she was out for a jog in Spring Creek Park near her family’s home. “I am innocent, and I am sorry for the family’s loss but I didn’t do this,” Lewis told the court before his sentence. The sentence also comes one day after Judge Michael Aloise denied a motion for a mistrial. Lewis’ lawyers sought to have the verdict thrown out after there were two claims of jury misconduct.