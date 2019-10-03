CHEAT SHEET
BAG IT UP
Get a Bag That’ll Hold Anything During Kate Spade’s Huge Friends & Family Sale
Are you a one-bag-for-everything kind of person? Or maybe you think every season or outfit is an opportunity to showcase a different bag? Either way, this huge Friends & Family sale at Kate Spade has the bag (or bags) for you. Use the code WEAREFAMILY and get 30% off your entire order. Go bold with your everyday tote and grab the Molly Panther Dot Large Tote, down to $160. The faux leather gives it enough structure to be durable through the day and the removable pouch is perfect to keep valuables in. Just take it out with your wallet and phone instead of bringing your big bag with you. Don’t forget about Kate Spade’s shoes and accessories. Consider a classic pair of pumps, like the Sterling Pumps. These embellished bow shoes are down to $174 and are perfect to pair with trousers or a midi dress in the fall. Or just grab a phone case for your brand new iPhone 11. The Glitter Floral Collage iPhone 11 Pro Case is on sale for $25 and made from a durable resin so it’ll survive bumps and falls. | Shop at Kate Spade >
