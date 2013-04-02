Kathy Boudin Teaching at Columbia

CHEAT SHEET
Former Weather Underground member Kathy Boudin holds an adjunct professorship at Columbia School of Social Work, the New York Post reported on Tuesday. Boudin, 69, infamously drove the getaway car in the 1981 Weather Underground armored car robbery that killed two cops and a Brinks security guard. She served 22 years in prison before being paroled in 2003. Boudin lectures about life after prison release for both convicts and their families. Josephine Paige, the widow of one of the victims of the shooting, said she believed Boudin should be “back in an institution.” “She doesn’t deserve anything, nothing at all,” Paige said.