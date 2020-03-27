CHEAT SHEET
    Katie Porter: My Coronavirus Test Came Back Negative

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Kyle Grillot/Reuters

    Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced Friday morning that her coronavirus test came back negative, saying the news comes as “a relief.” “I am still staying home, because I have symptoms and need to recover; this means I will not be able to travel to Washington, DC to vote,” she tweeted. Porter said earlier this week that she was being tested for the deadly virus after coming down with a fever and experiencing cold-like symptoms, including fatigue. Two members of the House have tested positive for coronavirus, and several others are under self-quarantine after potentially coming into contact with infected individuals.

