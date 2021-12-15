NYPD Gets Its First Female Commissioner
‘VERY HUMBLED’
New York City’s incoming mayor, Eric Adams, has made his pick for New York City Police Department commissioner: Keechant Sewell, 49, who will be the first woman to hold the job in the agency’s 176-year history. She’s worked as a cop for more than 25 years and currently serves as the Nassau County chief of detectives. Sewell told the New York Post, “I’m here to meet the moment… I’m very humbled to even be considered for this and it’s an extraordinary opportunity. And I take it very seriously, the historic nature of this.” Adams, himself a former NYPD captain, had promised to appoint a woman to the role. He said to the Post, “Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve.”