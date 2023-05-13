Kelly Clarkson Vows to Do Better Amid Reports of ‘Toxic’ Workplace
WHAT THE KELL!
Kelly Clarkson has responded after current and former staff members of her talk show told Rolling Stone that working on The Kelly Clarkson Show left them traumatized. The American Idol winner issued a lengthy message on Instagram after fans started making comparisons to Ellen DeGeneres and criticized her for announcing new music but falling silent on the allegations of a toxic workplace. “As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business,” she said. “Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”