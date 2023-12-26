Ken Jennings: Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Departure ‘Took Me Off Guard’
WHAT IS SURPRISE
Ken Jennings said he’ll miss working with his former Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik, who announced earlier this month that she was leaving the syndicated version of the beloved game show. “It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her,” he said of her sudden departure. “I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it.” The actress has not shared a reason for her exit, but Sony told the Beast in a statement that it wanted to “maintain continuity for our viewers.” Bialik said she was “deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! Family.” Executive Producer Mike Richards and Bialik took over hosting duties after Alex Trebek’s death in 2020, with Richards eventually being replaced by Jennings after he was accused of sexist behavior. “I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me,” Jennings told The Hollywood Reporter. “I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster.”