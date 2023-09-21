Drag Queen at Ex-Boebert Beau’s Bar Spills the Tea on Their Relationship
‘I DON’T LIKE THIS GIRL’
A drag queen who has performed at the gay-friendly bar owned by Rep. Lauren Boebert’s former flame is spilling the tea after he was caught groping the congresswoman’s breasts at a performance of Beetlejuice the musical earlier this month. In a Thursday interview with TMZ, Kendra Matic said that—to her knowledge—the ex-couple had actually been “dating for a while, a few months” before the ill-fated night at the theater. (Boebert had previously suggested they’d only just gotten together, saying she’d since “learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date.”) Matic also defended Boebert’s date, calling him an “amazing” collaborator. She also said she loved his bar, which in recent days has had its Yelp page review-bombed. “If he call me, I’m gonna go to work with him again, of course, always,” she said, sitting in front of a large photograph of Jack Nicholson smoking a cigar. “Of course, I don’t like this relationship, because I don’t like this girl.” Matic added that she didn’t approve of Boebert and her “horrible” rhetoric, adding slyly, “I don’t know why people care so much about what you do in your bed. At least I do that in my bed and not in a theater.”