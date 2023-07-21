Jacksonville Jaguars Have the First Openly Gay NFL Coach
‘LOVE AND BE LOVED’
Kevin Maxen, the associate strength coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has come out as gay—he’s believed to be the first male coach in a major U.S. men’s pro sports league to do so. The former linebacker made the announcement Thursday to Outsports.com, saying his decision to come out was due in part so he can be open about his boyfriend, Nick. “It wasn’t until recently—and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner—that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story,” he said. Maxen added that he’s been in his relationship for more than two years, and isn’t too concerned with how the team will react to the news. “I have a pretty good sense of humor,” he said. “So a lot of the guys I can joke with and not take anything personally.” A former strength coach at Baylor and Vanderbilt, Maxen has been with the Jaguars since the 2021 season.