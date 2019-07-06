Kevin Spacey Questioned by Scotland Yard Over Sexual Assault Allegations: Report

Read it at Variety
Kevin Spacey, who is facing trial in the United States for an alleged groping incident, has been questioned by Scotland Yard about six sexual assault allegations he faces in the United Kingdom, Variety reported on Saturday. Spacey voluntarily submitted to questioning by officers from London’s Metropolitan Police force in May, the report said. He was not arrested after the interview, and the investigation into accusations of misconduct between 1996 and 2013 is ongoing, according to police. On Friday, a young man who claims that Spacey got him drunk and groped him in a Nantucket, Massachusetts, restaurant in 2016 voluntarily dropped a civil lawsuit he filed against the actor, but criminal charges are still pending.