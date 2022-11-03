Kevin Spacey Will Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in Italy
SCUSI?
In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Kevin Spacey had sexually assaulted him when he was 14 years old. He’s one of more than a dozen people who have accused the actor of sexual violence or sexual misconduct. Save for the odd holiday video or poetry reading in Italy, Spacey has largely kept quiet over the past five years. Now, however, the actor is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in Italy, where he will also give a masterclass. Weeks ago, a New York jury decided Spacey was not liable for the claims Rapp brought against him; he still faces separate charges from three additional men in the U.K., where he has also pleaded not guilty. Variety reports that next January, Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin will bestow a Lifetime Achievement Award on the American Beauty actor—who will also give a masterclass alongside museum president Domenico De Gaetano, to be followed by a screening of one of Spacey’s films. As Variety notes, Spacey staged his first return to acting in Turin, in the low budget drama L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God). Italy also recently played host to Johnny Depp, who began giving concerts there last summer after his victory in court over Amber Heard.