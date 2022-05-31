Kevin Spacey to ‘Voluntarily Appear’ in U.K. Court to Answer Sexual Assault Charges
‘I AM CONFIDENT’
Kevin Spacey has announced his intention to “voluntarily appear” in court to answer four charges of sexual assault against him authorized by British authorities last week. The actor stands accused of committing a string of offenses against three male victims in the U.K. between 2005 and 2013. The 62-year-old actor can only be formally charged after being arrested in England or Wales. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence,” Spacey told Good Morning America in a statement. Separate allegations of sexual misconduct against the House of Cards star first emerged in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey had made sexual advances towards him when he was just 14.