Keystone Kash Humiliated as Crowd Bursts Into Laughter

FBI Director Kash Patel was hit with a humiliating wave of laughter after being attacked onstage by MAGA wildcard Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a speech at the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity in Texas, Greene discussed the alleged death threats she received after turning on President Donald Trump over the botched release of Jeffrey Epstein files.

The former Georgia congresswoman said she received a barrage of threats after Trump blasted her as a “traitor,” including some that also targeted one of her adult sons.

Greene said she forwarded the threats to Patel, Trump, Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and deputy chief of staff James Blair.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was once one of the most devout MAGA supporters in Congress but is now a harsh critic. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“I got no response from Susie Wiles, none, and she’s a mother and a grandmother and a woman. I got no response from James Blair because he only cares about making money on campaigns.

“I did hear from Kash Patel, he said, ‘On it,’ but I haven’t heard from him since,” Greene said, before wryly adding: “I don’t know what he’s on,” prompting a huge burst of laughter from the audience.

Greene’s April 25 remarks came days after a bombshell report from The Atlantic on Patel that included allegations of “excessive drinking” as well as “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences” during his time heading the FBI.

One of the most damning allegations was that Patel’s alcohol consumption had become such an issue that “breaching equipment,” normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to gain entry into buildings, had to be used last year as the FBI director was unreachable behind locked doors.

FBI Director Kash Patel was criticized for downing beers with Team USA’s men’s hockey team after they won gold at the Winter Olympics in Milan. William Turton/X

The embattled Patel has denied the claims about drinking on the job and filed a $250 million lawsuit against the magazine over the “sweeping, malicious and defamatory hit piece.”

Elsewhere during her speech, Greene alleged that Trump did get back to her about the alleged death threats her family had received, but only to blame her for them.

“I saved these text messages—I’ll probably get put in jail if I release them publicly, but I saved them—where Donald Trump proceeded to tell me that it was my fault and that I deserve it,” Greene said.

“If my son gets killed, I deserve it because I was a ‘traitor’ to him. That is our president of the United States.”

Greene, who once promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, was first elected to Georgia’s 14th District in 2020. She spent years as a prominent supporter of Trump until announcing in November 2025 that she would resign from office in January 2026 after campaigning for the full release of the Epstein files and criticizing the president’s foreign policies.

Marjorie Taylor Greene may have broken with Trump, but her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, who is the chief White House correspondent for the MAGAfied Real America’s Voice network, still fawns over the president. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Since then she has become an even more vocal critic of Trump, including calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked in order to remove him from office over the Iran war. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Real America’s Voice White House correspondent Brian Glenn, still routinely fawns over the president as demanded by his job.

Trump has routinely attacked the former congresswoman since she broke from him, including giving her the vile nickname “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown,” because, as he never fail to explain green grass “turns brown under stress.”