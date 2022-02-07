Maryland Mom Pleads Guilty by Reason of Insanity After Starving Baby to Death, Throwing Body in Dumpster
GUILTY
A woman who threw her baby’s body into a dumpster after starving the infant to death pleaded guilty by reason of insanity on Monday. Kiearra Tolson, 24, was deemed “not criminally responsible” for the death of the 14-month-old girl, whose body was never recovered. Tolson has schizophrenia and had apparently believed the baby, Blair Niles, was a demonic snake who controlled the weather, according to court records. In 2020, Tolson starved Blair for over 20 days to “get the weather back,” prosecutors said Monday. No one knew she had killed the girl, or disposed of the body in an apartment complex dumpster, until three weeks after that. Tolson will be committed to a psychiatric facility until she is deemed no longer a danger to others, The Washington Post reported. “It could be for a short time; it could be for a very long time,” a judge told the court Monday.