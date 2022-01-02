Kim Jong-un Plans to Solve North Korea’s ‘Food Problem’ in 2022
NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION?
Kim Jong-un dedicated a significant portion of a five-day meeting of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party to discussing the state of and solutions for perennial food shortages in the nation. Chronic food insecurity was a problem ten years ago under Kim’s father, and continues to be an issue today, despite promises Kim made when he came into power a decade ago. The only significant measure Kim announced on New Year’s Day was debt forgiveness for all cooperative farms. Otherwise, the North Korean leader pledged to “increase the agricultural production and completely solve the food problem” on a “phase by phase” basis over the next 10 years. Outside of discussions of food insecurity, state media reports of the party meetings did not mention any diplomatic overtures towards the U.S. or South Korea, but did note promises made to continue increasing the state’s military power.