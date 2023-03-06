Knaus Berry Farm Owner Dies After Brutal Flashlight Attack by Her Son
TERRIBLE TRAGEDY
The owner of Knaus Berry Farm, a south Florida farm stand that became a regional institution known for its cinnamon buns, has died after a brutal attack allegedly by her son last month. Rachel Knaus Grafe, 66, passed away Sunday afternoon, the business posted on Instagram. Her adult son, Travis Grafe, allegedly beat her with a flashlight on Feb. 18—a grisly incident that resulted in her being airlifted to the hospital. He apparently fled the scene shortly after on a golf cart, and went to a neighbors’ home, where he told them: “I just killed my mother,” according to police. He apparently suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2013 as the result of an ATV crash—which led a court to declare that he was incapacitated and place him under the guardianship of his mother.