Kristin Smart’s Killer Gets 25 Years to Life for Her 1996 Murder
The California man who killed college student Kristin Smart was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for the 19 year-old’s 1996 death. Paul Flores, now 45, was a classmate of Smart’s at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, when she disappeared. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home following an off-campus party. Flores was convicted in October of first-degree murder, and will not be eligible for parole. His father was accused of helping Flores hide Smart’s body, but was acquitted of accessory charges. Smart’s body has never been found.