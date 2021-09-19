CHEAT SHEET
Lake Worth, Texas, Rocked by Military Plane Crash, Reports Say
A military plane crashed into a Lake Worth, Texas, neighborhood Sunday morning, NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth reported. Authorities say at least two people were injured, and up to six homes in the Lake Worth neighborhood had extensive damage. Witnesses said two people bailed out of the aircraft before the crash. One was in critical condition after getting tangled up in power lines and being treated at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The second was at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Details about where the plane was based and what caused the fiasco have not been released, but the crash reportedly occurred about a mile north of its destination.
Somehow, no one on the ground appeared to be injured in the incident.