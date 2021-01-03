New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Star of HBO’s ‘Charm City Kings’ Charged With Murdering Partner

    ‘WHEELIE QUEEN’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Rich Polk/Getty

    A pioneering dirt-bike rider who starred in the HBO drama Charm City Kings was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing her partner to death in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The Baltimore Sun reports that Lakeyria Doughty, 26, is known as “Wheelie Queen” for her outrageous stunts and skills. She’s accused of killing Tiffany Wilson, 33, in what a police spokesman described as “a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail.” Doughty is the one who called 911 for help after the knifing but Wilson died at the scene. It was the city’s first homicide of the new year.

    Read it at Baltimore Sun