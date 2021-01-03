Star of HBO’s ‘Charm City Kings’ Charged With Murdering Partner

Read it at Baltimore Sun
A pioneering dirt-bike rider who starred in the HBO drama Charm City Kings was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing her partner to death in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The Baltimore Sun reports that Lakeyria Doughty, 26, is known as “Wheelie Queen” for her outrageous stunts and skills. She’s accused of killing Tiffany Wilson, 33, in what a police spokesman described as “a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail.” Doughty is the one who called 911 for help after the knifing but Wilson died at the scene. It was the city’s first homicide of the new year.