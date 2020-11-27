Anti-Colonial ‘Land Back’ Thanksgiving Protests See Statues Vandalized in Four States
‘NO MORE GENOCIDE’
Historical monuments have been targeted in four states in Thanksgiving protests against colonialism, gentrification and capitalism. According to USA Today, the words “land back” were scrawled on statues and buildings in several cities, seemingly in support of the “land back” campaign which wants to return lands to Indigenous people. In Chicago, protesters reportedly tried to drag down a statue of President William McKinley. In Portland, several markets and a monument to Civil War veterans were tagged with anti-colonialism graffiti. An Abraham Lincoln statue in Spokane was also targeted, and, in Minneapolis, a statue of George Washington was toppled and a second statue was spray-painted with the words “no thanks,” “no more genocide,” and “land back.”