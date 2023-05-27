Powerball Winner Accused of Stealing Prize Ticket
SNEAKY
The landlord of a man who claims he was robbed of a $2.4 billion winning Powerball ticket has weighed in on the debate over the true winner, according to the New York Post. After lottery officials revealed the lucky numbers, Jose Rivera sued Edwin Castro—the proclaimed winner—for allegedly stealing the ticket from him, and staked his claim as the ticket’s rightful owner. But that suit, which was served to Castro at his newly acquired mansion, also accused Rivera’s landlord Urachi “Reggie” Romero of partaking in the theft. Now, Romero is proclaiming his innocence, while also affirming Rivera as the ticket’s original owner. In an interview with the Post, Romero said Rivera showed him the winning ticket and even explained the significance of each number he chose. The landlord also furnished video of his tenant turning the house upside down to locate the ticket—which was nowhere to be found when the winning numbers were announced.