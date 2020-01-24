CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Alabama Teen Accused of Killing His Mom, Twins Went to School Afterward

    CHILLING

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Talldega County Sheriff

    Alabama police say a 16-year-old fatally stabbed his mother and twin brothers in the middle of the night—then took a nap and went off to school. According to AL.com, Landon Durham was arrested a day later, after a relative grew concerned about the family, went to check on them, and found the bodies of Holli Durham, 36, and 13-year-olds Branson and Baron. Landon, who is being held without bail, is charged as an adult with capital murder and is expected to be in court Friday afternoon. Authorities have not provided a motive for the slayings.

    Read it at AL.com