Alabama Teen Accused of Killing His Mom, Twins Went to School Afterward

Read it at AL.com
Alabama police say a 16-year-old fatally stabbed his mother and twin brothers in the middle of the night—then took a nap and went off to school. According to AL.com, Landon Durham was arrested a day later, after a relative grew concerned about the family, went to check on them, and found the bodies of Holli Durham, 36, and 13-year-olds Branson and Baron. Landon, who is being held without bail, is charged as an adult with capital murder and is expected to be in court Friday afternoon. Authorities have not provided a motive for the slayings.