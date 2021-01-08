Laptop Was Stolen From Pelosi’s Office During Capitol Riot, Aide Says

Read it at Reuters
The MAGA mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday swiped a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, an aide told Reuters. The laptop—which was used for presentations—was taken from a conference room in her office, said the aide, who wouldn’t give specific details. The pro-Trump mob that attacked the beacon of democracy stole many items as they trashed the building, including a laptop from Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office (D-OR). A now-infamous photo shows one rioter, a dad from Florida, gleefully making off with Pelosi’s podium.