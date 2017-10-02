Las Vegas Witness: ‘It Was Just Mass, Mass Blood Everywhere’

Witnesses described scenes of horror as tens of thousands of people fled the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas late Sunday as a gunman opened fire from 32 stories above the show, with music fans dropping to the ground after being hit and strangers rushing to the aid of those wounded. “We were all dancing, we were having a good time, and all of a sudden I heard all of these shots," said Candace LaRosa, of Huntington Beach, California, told the Las Vegas Sun. At first, she thought the sounds were coming from a fireworks show. “It was just mass, mass blood everywhere,” she said. Festival worker Heather Kerr said the emergency became clear when the stage went dark, and she ran to cover in a concert trailer. Kerr said people were helping victims at the scene, making makeshift tourniquets from belts to stem out-of-control bleeding. Others said a fence penning in the crowd was knocked down by a man with a truck in order to get everyone out.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10