Loomer Takes Credit for Arch Enemy’s Resignation

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer has claimed credit for the shock resignation of her bitter rival, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Responding to the news that the Georgia representative will not be returning to congress after the Christmas break, Loomer was quick to take responsibility for her stepping down.

“LOOMERED” she wrote in a message to X just minutes after MTG posted her resignation to the social media site.

LOOMERED — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 22, 2025

The pair have long been engaged in a vicious feud which significantly ramped up last week following President Donald Trump’s disavowal of Greene, who was previously one of the president’s most loyal allies.

Concluding that MTG’s resignation is timed to create maximum impact for the Republicans, Loomer laid into her online opponent in a series of messages following the news.

“She will probably get a deal with CNN or MSDNC to s--t talk Trump all day throughout the midterms,” Loomer wrote. “She wants the Democrats to win. How much was she paid? That’s what I want to know.”

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer has been dubbed a "Trump-whisperer," with President Donald Trump firing more than a dozen of her targets since March. John Lamparski/Getty Images

In another message, Loomer claimed MTG could be on the ballot at the next election.

“She knows she can’t win. She’s doesn’t want to be in the House when the GOP loses the House in 2026, and she knows she can’t survive a primary in 2026.”

“I bet she runs for president in 2028.”

Yet another message suggested MTG is, in fact, playing mind games with her resignation, something Loomer attributed to her gender.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming more critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“I hate when women pretend like they are done so you will chase them and beg them to stay. It’s such female behavior,” she wrote.

“MTG wants Trump to chase her. When someone leaves, open the door for them and then change the locks so they can’t return. Goodbye!”

The host of the online show Loomer Unleashed has previously bragged about having a direct line to the White House, with at least 16 officials removed after failing her “loyalty tests.”

However, the White House has tried to distance itself from the so-called “Trump whisperer,” saying “her influence is vastly overrated.”

Loomer in Miami, Florida. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

MTG’s relationship with the White House has been on the rocks over Trump’s handling of the Epstein files and its support for Israel.

While Loomer has engaged in her own spats with the White House, she has remained an ardent attack dog of anyone who critiques Trump. This, of course, includes Greene, who Loomer branded a “two-faced, lying political prostitute” and a “lying b----.”

In her resignation statement, Greene said she refused to be a “battered wife” following the attacks against her from Republican and MAGA supporters alike.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said.

“And in turn, be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”