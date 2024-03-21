Leader of Racist Mississippi Police Group Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison
‘MAFIA DON’
The unofficial leader of a group of rogue Mississippi cops who tortured two Black men was sentenced to prison on Thursday, according to CNN. Prosecutors said former officer Brett McAlpin, was the “mafia don,” of the self-proclaimed “Goon Squad,” which had tortured Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins in January 2023. During a house raid, the two men were beaten and handcuffed by officers who spat racist comments at the men. Parker and Jenkins were tased while handcuffed, and Jenkins was shot in the mouth. In August, McAlpin, and five other officers pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and obstruction of justice. A federal judge sentenced McAlpin to 27 years in prison on Thursday, and he is still awaiting sentencing for state charges. Prosecutors identified nine incidents over five years in which McAlpin “brutalized people with impunity,” and said the “Goon Squad” would not have existed without him. On Thursday, the last of the six officers who pleaded guilty, Joshua Hartfield, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.